Lahore - Mamnoon Hussain, who took over as President of Pakistan in September 2013, apparently feels increasingly bitter and resentful for being a titular head of the state.

He complained yesterday that he had asked the Water and Power ministry to change the heads of the power distribution companies but no one paid heed to his direction, according to a report carried by Geo News’ Urdu website.

The resentment of the president was quite apparent when, addressing a ceremony held at the President House, he said that large majority of the government officials are corrupt to the core.

Staff Reporter adds from Islamabad: Addressing the launching ceremony of Building Codes of Pakistan-Fire Safety Provisions 2016 at the President House, President Mamnoon called for taking measures to improve the safety of old buildings and congested areas.

He also underlined the need for devising an effective strategy for disaster risk reduction and disaster management in fire related incidents to ensure safe living conditions for the people.

The building codes envisaging measures for the protection of buildings from fires has been framed jointly by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC).

He said that natural and unforeseen disasters can occur anytime but with timely, safety measures and better enforcement, losses can be avoided or at least curtailed.

The President highlighted that it is a recognised international best practice to have special arrangements to deal with all sorts of emergency situations including fire related accidents at all public places including commercial and industrial units and residential areas.

Resultantly, in recent times there has been an increase in fire related accidents at offices, industrial units and buildings in which not only precious human lives have been lost but have caused huge financial losses, stated the President.

President Mamnoon Hussain pointed out that the newly framed codes would be applicable to new buildings but there were more risks of fire in old and dilapidated buildings due to dangling electricity wires and cables in various densely-populated areas.

He was optimistic that the relevant departments will also pay attention to ensure the protection of old structures.

He expressed satisfaction that the building codes have been prepared keeping in view local conditions and environment which would ensure its success. He hoped that the process of further improving these codes would continue.

Mamnoon Hussain urged the relevant departments to ensure implementation of the codes and raise awareness amongst the people about the utility of such laws.

Minister for Science and Technology Rana Tanveer Hussain appreciated the work done by the NDMA and the PEC for formulating the codes.

He said that this will go a long way in saving the people and buildings from the hazards of fire.

NDMA Chairman Asghar Nawaz, PEC Chairman Jawed Salim Qureshi also spoke.

Nation monitoring