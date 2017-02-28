ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Monday submitted a call-attention notice to the National Assembly Secretariat seeking an explanation from the government about the provision of new gas connections to various constituencies in disregard of merit. PPP lawmakers have demanded a reply from the government in the upcoming NA session about the award of new gas connections to constituencies mostly represented by the ruling party lawmakers. “Such a biased attitude of the government is highly condemnable and warrants instant action,” said PPP lawmakers in a notice seeking a response from the minister of petroleum and natural resources.–Staff Reporter

The notice has been submitted by PPP MNAs Syed Naveed Qamar, Shazia Marri, Imran Zafar, Yousuf Talpur, Mir Aijaz Jakhrani, Abdul Sattar Bachani, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah and Shagufta Jummani.