Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has announced that his party will not attend Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)-called All Parties Conference (APC) on military courts on March 6.

Khan made the announcement on his Twitter handle, stating that since all parliamentary parties’ leaders have agreed that constitutional amendment bill regarding military courts will be presented in National Assembly on March 6, so there is no point in attending APC.

PTI will not be attending PPP-called APC as Parl Parties ldrs' mtg has agreed to mly courts Constit Amend Bill to be tabled in NA on 6 March

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 28, 2017

Earlier today, reports came in that leaders of all political parties-except PPP-have agreed to give extension to military courts for the next two years.

PPP have been opposing the extension, calling it a negative impact on civil judicial system. For discussing and resolving the matter, the main opposition party called an APC on March 4th.

It was expected that PTI will attend the APC, but now the chairman Imran Khan has decided against it.