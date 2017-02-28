ISLAMABAD - Saudi Arabia has deported 100 Pakistanis for staying illegally. According to details, a special flight SV-3380, with deported Pakistanis onboard, landed at Benazir International Airport Islamabad.

Immigration officials took them under custody after verification of their documents. In another similar incident, 89 Pakistanis, in an attempt to enter Europe illegally, were nabbed by Iranian officials. Arrested people were handed over to administration of Taftan.

A report published by Saudi Gazette illustrates that Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has deported at least 39000 Pakistanis in last four months. Saudi newspaper stated that deportations were carried out for violating rules of residence and work. The report also claimed involvement of Pakistanis in terrorist activities orchestrated by Islamic State (IS) group as well as in crimes of drug trafficking, thefts, forgery and physical assaults.

Furthermore, 82 Pakistanis have been imprisoned in Saudi jails on terror suspicions. Abdullah Al-Sadoun, chairman of the security committee of the Shoura Council, called for thoroughly scrutinising the Pakistanis before they are recruited for work in the Kingdom, the report said.