ISLAMABAD - A Senate Functional Committee on less developed areas on Monday asked the Federal govt to release $37 million from international donation for the earthquake affected people and protection of glaciers.

Committee Chairman Usman Khan Kakar said that the international donation should be released for the protection of glaciers in Northern parts of the country.

He said that the funds should also be released for the protection of pine forests in Balochistan.

He said that funds for the earthquake affected people of Swat, Chitral, Balakot, Awaran and Ziarat should also be released.

The Committee also suggested for a heavy machinery to clear snow-laden roads during the winter in Balochistan including Kaan, Batozai, Kozak, Ziarat, Mastung and Kalat.

The Committee also recommended that environmental awareness should be included in the syllabus.

The out of order radars of the Meteorological Department should be repaired immediately and latest gadgets should be employed for accurate weather forecasting, it said.

The Committee Chairman said that terrorism has destroyed the environment and climate of the country.

He said that if proper steps were not taken to slow down the melting of Swat glaciers, the green fields of Sindh, Punjab and other parts of the country will turn into barren.

Officials informed the Committee that $100 billion international fund was formed for the protection of glaciers and floods but Pakistan was given only $37 million.

They said that after 18th Amendment the Environmental Protection Agency has remained restricted to Islamabad only.

The officials told the Committee that water in Rawal Lake was becoming polluted and due to climate change fruit and vegetables have badly affected in Balochistan.

The Committee recommended for developing new seeds and planting more trees to counter changing the climate.