Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor on Tuesday said that the soil of Pakistan is not being used against Afghanistan rather the land of Afghanistan is being used against Pakistan.

In an interview with a private TV channel, he said that terrorists in Afghanistan, who also have the support of RAW and other agencies of enemy countries, are involved in the recent terrorism in Pakistan. He stressed the need for better border mechanism with Afghanistan.

To a question, he said that action against terrorists was being taken irrespective of any affiliation and without any discrimination. He said that the operation against miscreants was not against any province, community or a particular group. He added that terrorists had no religion.

The military spokesman said that the name of the latest military operation clarified that it was against those who were involved in terrorism activities and its purpose was to restore peace in the country.

"Every citizen is a soldier of operation Raddul Fasaad and action against terrorists will be taken across the board," said Ghafoor. "Like other operations, the present operation will also succeed due to the cooperation of the people."

He said that all the institutions in the country were doing their work to eliminate terrorism. He said that other state institutions were also playing their role under the National Action Plan.