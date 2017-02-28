MULTAN:-Three robbers were killed in crossfire with police here on Monday. Police said that the shootout took place in Beat area where police launched crackdown on the outlaws. In crossfire, three notorious robbers identified as Bilal, Nadeem and another were killed. The police said the dead robbers were wanted by police in various cases of terrorist attacks and murders.–INPThis news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 28-Feb-2017 here.
Three robbers killed in Beat shootout
