SIALKOT: Two girls were kidnapped from different areas of Daska tehsil here on Monday.

According to police, in village Hamza Kharoliyaan-Motra, eight armed accused kidnapped 16-year-old daughter of local labourer Rasheed Ahmed. The girl was on the way to school in the village when the accused bundled her into a van and drove off to an unknown location.

In another incident that took place in Mianwali Bangla-Satrah, four armed accused kidnapped Maria, daughter of labourer Muhammad Boota from her house. The police have registered separate cases with no arrest or clue about the whereabouts of the kidnapped girls till filing of this report.

Annual Milad on March 1st

NOORPUR THAL: The annual Mehfil-e-Milad (SAWW) will be held on March 1, after Isha prayers here at Lal Colony near Masjid Bilal. The ceremony will be being organised by Milad Committee Noorpur Thal.–Staff Reporter

According to the organiser Samar Abbas Bhatti, renowned religious scholars Allama Jafar Hussain Qureshi, Maulana Qari Ismail Sialvi, Allama Arshad Naveed Haidari and Maulana Ramazan will address the Milad ceremony while Hafiz Rizvi will conduct the proceedings.