BAHAWALNAGAR-A proclaimed offender was killed in an alleged shootout with police here in the Shehr Farid Police precinct in the wee hours of Monday.

According to police, a team of the Dahranwala Police, led by ASI Shafique was escorting a proclaimed offender Jamil Ansari for witnessing crime scene in Chak 202/Murad in a police mobile van last night around 8:15pm. All of sudden, six armed accused, lying in ambush, attacked the police vehicle and managed to get release their accomplice. The accused also snatched a rifle from the police team and fled the scene.

The Dahranwala Police had arrested Jamil in a case No564/16, u/s 394 and case No 75/16 u/s 13-20/65-AO. Following the ambush, the police registered another case on the complaint of ASI Shafique 76/17 under section 395/324/353/186/324/324 against seven and launched hunt for the runaway accused.

In the meanwhile, the police got a tip-off about the presence of the remit of Shehr Farid Police. At which the police rushed to the spot at Basti Ferozpur near Azim Bridge around 4:45am, but came across intense firing by the accused holed up in a hideout.

The police retaliated and a shootout ensued. Resultantly, one of the accused was killed and the others managed to escape under the cover of darkness. The dead outlaw was later identified as to be Jamil, son of Wali Muhammad, resident of Chak 30/3R. The police claimed that Jamil was a proclaimed offender and 15 cases were registered against him at different police stations.