SIALKOT-The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has finalised different development schemes worth Rs9.25 billion for the uplift and beautification of Sialkot city, ADB officials said.

The ADB technical experts will start implementation of a mega project in March 2017 for making Sialkot a model district of the country under Punjab government’s Punjab City Improvement Programme. They disclosed this during their meeting with Mayor Tauheed Akhtar.

The ADB experts said that it would spend Rs9.25 billion on improving the solid waste, chocked sewerage system, water supply system, sewerage disposal system and on the development of the local recreational parks in Sialkot city. It would also establishe a landfill site on 65 acres of land along with Sialkot-Bhaagowal Road to dispose of solid waste.

On the occasion, the ADB experts assured smooth and hurdle-free provision of advanced facilities to the people. They added that the project would be completed in a stipulated period of one and half years.

The ADB experts also visited various spots including the Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park in Sialkot city and proposed site for setting up land fill site. The mayor assured the ADB delegation of his full cooperation on behalf of Sialkot Municipal Corporation regarding the uplift and beautification of Sialkot city on top priority.

On the other side, the federal government approved the project of 14km Sambrial-Sialkot Road to be connected with the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway, MNA Rana Shamim Ahmed said. It would be six-lane road connecting with Sialkot-Lahore Motorway and provide better means of communication, he said. He further said that the National Highway Authority (NHA) has issued a notification in this regard.

NEW SYSTEM PRAISED: Customs Sialkot Collector Ahmed Raza Khan said that the advanced automation system has helped a lot reduce the duration of international trade procedures globally.

Addressing a special ceremony, he said that the world trade was moving fast toward automation. He termed Weboc System the key to successful and secured trade around the world.

Additional Collector Customs Sialkot Faiz Ali, Deputy Collectors Waheed Anwar Abru, Asfandyar Khan and Assistant Collector Ali Mohtashim Minhas and leading industrialists and exporters were also present.

ROOF FALL: Three buffaloes died as the roof of a cattle shed suddenly caved in there during the heavy rain in village Kot Jandu, Daska tehsil.