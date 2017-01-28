GUJRANWALA - The district administration has ordered disciplinary action against principal and 10 teachers of the Govt Higher Secondary Emanabad under Peeda Act here.

According to official sources, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Amir Jaan found the school principal Muhammad Sohail and 10 teachers including - Muhammad Irfan, Adeeb Zafar, Alamdar Haider, Ejaz Sarwar, Abid Hussain and Usman Gulzar - absent from duty without any intimation. The DC sent a report to the Punjab Education Secretary for disciplinary action against the principal and teaching staff under Peeda Act.