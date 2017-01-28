HAFIZABAD-A comprehensive plan has been chalked out by the district government to hold sixth census from March 15 to April 15 by associating the Pakistan Army, police and other law enforcement agencies.

In this connection, a meeting was held in which it was stated that in the first phase of census would be completed from March 15 to April 15 in 957 blocks, each consisting of 200 to 250 houses, in the district. Twenty-two charge supervisors, 160 circle supervisors and 527 enumerators would be deputed to hold census in fair and transparent manner.

Moreover, special control rooms have been set up each in Assistant Commissioners’ Hafizabad and Pindi Bhattian Offices while District Control Room would be set up in the DC Office where strict monitoring would be made to address complaints. It was also told in the meeting that an army man and a policeman would remain with each enumerator to prevent any untoward incident. It was further disclosed in the meeting that new demarcation has already been completed according to the directive of the government.