MULTAN- The PPP is hunting down the farmers with arrow and the Sindh government’s reluctance to revive subsidy on fertilisers is tantamount to financial murder of the growers.

Punjab Minister for Agriculture Naeem Akhtar Khan Bhabha stated while talking to a delegation of local farmers on Friday. The minister lashed out at the PPP leadership and said that the PPP claimed to be the flag-bearer of rights of farmers but it actually crushed the farming community. He maintained that the holders of Swiss accounts, who had millions of dollars in their accounts, did not care about the poor farmers. “The farmers in Sindh are badly crushed while the farmer of Punjab is optimistic about their future,” he claimed. He said that arrow and bat came out to hunt down the poor farmer while riding a cycle. He said that the current leadership of PPP buried the ideology of Bhutto deep in some cemetery. He said that the farmers in Sindh were excited on restoration of subsidy by the federal government but the Sindh Government deprived them of their due right. He said that on the other hand the Chief Minister Punjab Mian Shahbaz Sharif immediately contacted the Prime Minister on abolition of the subsidy and demanded its revival, protecting the farmers of Punjab from financial burden.