LAHORE: Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has passed orders for a record increase in the salaries of two Punjab officers including Chief Secretary Punjab and IG Police Punjab under superior executive allowance. The pay of chief secretary has been scaled up by Rs 400,000 while that if IG Punjab by Rs 375,000 under superior executive allowance.

The notification to this effect has also been issued duly signed by the chief minister Punjab. After this record increase, the salaries of both officers have surpassed Rs 500,000. The order for enhancement in salaries will be applicable from January 26, 2017.