KHANEWAL- The 17th death anniversary of renowned poet, writer and educationist Sheikh Bashir Ahmad was observed with fervour here the other day.

A large number of religious and social figures, mediamen and political leaders turned up at a ceremony held to mark the death anniversary.

On the occasion, the participants paid glowing tribute to the educational services of Sheikh Bashir. They also offered Fateha for rest of the departed soul in eternal peace.