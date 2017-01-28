HAFIZABAD- Child and bonded labour at brick kilns, workshops, petrol pumps and other business places would not be tolerated and the violators would be dealt with sternly, the district government said.

Chairing a District Anti-Bonded Labour Committee, the deputy commissioner said that the children of below 14-years should be relieved of economic slavery and bonded labour. He further said that the deprived families of such children would be provided with monthly stipends and other facilities to enable them to get proper education and become useful citizens.

The representatives of Punjab Social Security Department and Labour Department told the DC that there were 88 brick kilns in the district and 266 factory workers have been issued social security cards and no case of bonded labour has been reported from any place. They further told him that parents of 243 children have been issued Khidmat Cards while 791 children have been enrolled in the schools.

Meanwhile, an officer said the government is taking steps to raise public awareness about population control in the country. Addressing a press conference, District Population Officer Sajida Mushtaq said that it was need of hour to minimise population for the welfare of the society and uplift of the country. She called upon the media to play a vital role to persuade the society to maintain balanced family.

In this connection she said that the department was holding seminars, walks, sports and speech contests and healthy baby shows.