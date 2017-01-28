SIALKOT-The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has unearthed an illegal money exchange located at Sambrial city here Friday.

According to FIA Director Divisional Deputy Khalid Anees, Waqas Riaz ran the illegal money exchange at Sambrial city. He said that FIA team raided the spot and arrested the accused.

He said that the FIA also recovered Rs265,000 in cash, 39,000 Japanese yens, 4,680 Saudi riyals, 1,370 UAE Dirhams, 2500 euros, 205 Canadian dollars and heavy currencies of US, South Africa, Kuwait and other countries and big quantity of some food supplements. The FIA sent the accused behind bars after registering a case.

DRA ON THE CARDS: The government has decided to establish Drugs Regulatory Authority to curb the sale and purchase of substandard, adulterated and prohibited medicines as well as quackery from Gujranwala Division.

According to the senior officials of the Health Department, a well-equipped international testing laboratory would also be established in the division for testing the purity and originality of the medicines in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts.

They added that special powers would be given to the drugs inspectors to take stern legal action against the fake and adulterated medicines’ manufacturers, medical stores and clinics. They said that stern legal action would also be taken against the quacks with fines.