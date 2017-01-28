GUJRANWALA-A graduation girl student was kidnapped on the way to college, however, was later released by the kidnappers here Friday morning.

According to police, Ibra, graduation girl student of Postgraduate College Model Town was heading for the college in the morning. On Nomania Road, three armed men, riding a car, intercepted and bundled her into the car. The accused drove off in the car to some unknown location.

On information, the Model Town Police rushed to the college and started investigation. Meanwhile, the girl was released by the kidnappers. According to the police, some armed men mistook Ibra for someone else and kidnapped her. “The outlaws, however, released the girl after their accomplices informed them on cellphone that they have missed the target,” the police suspected. The kidnappers threw the girl on road and fled away. The police have registered a case and started investigation.