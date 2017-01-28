NOORPUR THAL-Citizens have called on the government to streamline sewerage system of in Noorpur Thal.

Talking to media here the other day, social workers Muhammad Rizwan and Zulfiqar Ali said that the sewage is overflowing in Mohallah Dhup Sari and Mohallah Masjid Umar, causing problems for the residents. They said that sewage, accumulated on roads, also pose serious threats to the health conditions in the area.

They demanded Tehsil Municipal Committee (TMC) chairman Rao Muhammad Alam to look in the matter and get the people rid of this misery.