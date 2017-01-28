LONDON: Women's education rights activist Malala Yousafzai said that she was "heartbroken" by President Trump's executive order calling for new vetting of Muslims entering the U.S.

“I am heartbroken that today President Trump is closing the door on children, mothers and fathers fleeing violence and war," the Nobel Prize winner said in a statement posted on Facebook.

“I am heartbroken that America is turning its back on a proud history of welcoming refugees and immigrants the people who helped build your country, ready to work hard in exchange for a fair change at a new life," Yousafzai added. “I am heartbroken that Syrian refugee children, who have suffered through six years of war by no fault of their own, are singled out for discrimination," the statement continued. "In this time of uncertainty and unrest around the world, I ask President Trump not to turn his back on the world's most defenseless children and families."