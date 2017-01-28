PESHAWAR - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau has arrested accused Syed Muhammad Hussain Shah, Chairman Telephone Industries of Pakistan (TIP) Limited, Haripur. He is allegedly involved in illegal allotment of plots in Telephone Industries of Pakistan Housing Scheme which caused a loss of Rs360 million to the public exchequer.

As per details, Telephone Industries Pakistan Cooperative Housing Society is built on around 1,025 kanals of land with approved master plan that further bifurcates between 560 kanal residential area and 406 kanal area reserved for amenities.

The accused illegally changed the master plan without the approval of competent authority, illegitimately converted amenity sites into residential plots of different sizes - 5, 7, 10 and 20 marlas and illegally issued 145 allotment letters in Telephone Industries of Pakistan Housing Scheme.

Shah is also the beneficiary of the scheme.

The accused person will be presented in the Accountability Court Peshawar for obtaining his physical remand.