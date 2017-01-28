MULTAN-The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) is likely to buy electricity from citizens as it has finalised a Standard Order Procedure (SOP) to purchase electricity from citizens and the SOP has been given to the sub divisions.

This was disclosed by Engr Masood Salah Uddin, Chief Executive Officer, Mepco, while chairing a function held to ink an agreement with a company to install solar system at the Mepco headquarters. The Mepco CEO further revealed that if any citizen generated electricity surplus than his need, he could sell it out to Mepco. “We’re willing to purchase this electricity and we have forwarded SOP for this purpose up to our sub division level,” he added.

Earlier, the Mepco and Renewable and Alternative Association of Pakistan (REAP) signed an agreement under which the REAP will install a three kilowatt net metering solar system at the Mepco headquarter. The expenditures for the installation of the system will also be borne by the REAP. The association has already installed the system at IESCO while it will install it in Fesco after Mepco.

BZU students get VC’s pat

Bahauddin Zakariya University Vice Chancellor Prof Tahir Ameen has assured the students shifted to Multan from Lahore campus of his full support and said that all out facilities would be offered to them.

Addressing the students during a function organised to welcome Lahore campus students in Multan, he hoped the students would prove a precious asset to the varsity and enjoy traditional hospitality of Multan. He asked the students to realise their responsibilities and accomplish their degrees successfully. He said that BZU is a model institution and it offers very good academic environment to students.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Students Affairs Dr Muhammad Ashraf khan said that the students would be given hostel and security by the varsity. He hoped the students would return to Lahore with pleasant memories and their degrees.

Chief Coordinator Prof Seema Mehmood said that the classes for the students of Lahore campus had been launched and hostel arrangements were being made.

Deputy Director Students Affairs Tahir Mehmood also spoke on this occasion.