SRINAGAR:- Rescuers retrieved the bodies Friday of another four Indian soldiers buried beneath tonnes of snow in Held Kashmir, taking the death toll from a series of avalanches to 20. "Four more bodies were recovered today (Friday). No one else is missing," army spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia told AFP. Another separate torrent of snow in the same remote Gurez area buried three other troops at an army post. The bodies of ten soldiers were pulled from the snow Thursday.–AFP