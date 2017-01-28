ISLAMABAD - Though lawmakers from both sides of the aisle on Friday failed to reach a consensus for smoothly running the National Assembly sittings in the future, a day after the house witnessed a pandemonium, they agreed to uphold the sanctity of Parliament.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, at the outset of the day’s proceeding, suspended the sitting for half-an-hour to hold a meeting with parliamentary leaders of all political parties to thrash out a “course of action” for smooth running of the house in the future.

“We have to respect each other. A very sad incident happened on the floor of the house the other day. There is a need to discuss the proper implementation of the code of conduct of the assembly,” the speaker said.

This special parley to define the “code of conduct” for smoothly running the proceedings remained inconclusive and it was decided to hold another meeting on Monday afternoon.

The house, which saw a scuffle the other day between lawmakers of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, was adjourned, without taking even a single agenda item, to meet on coming Monday. The Thursday’s scuffle was the main topic of discussion among the parliamentary leaders.

The lawmakers discussed the Thursday’s pandemonium and the situation arising out of it. The speaker appealed to the treasury and opposition members to help him improve the environment of the lower house. They also went through the footage of yesterday’s scuffle.

At the meeting, the lawmakers also discussed at length fixing the responsibility on those who initiated the brawl. They agreed to uphold the sanctity of Parliament and pledged to avoid such kind of incidents in the future.

Talking to media, after an hour-long meeting with the parliamentary leaders, Ayaz Sadiq said that he was ready to tender resignation if the house was not satisfied with him.

“If the opposition parties think my attitude was partisan during yesterday’s episode, I am ready to resign,” he said.

Answering a question about suspending the membership of PTI MNA Shehryar Khan Afridi, he said that the Election Commission of Pakistan had suspended his membership for not submitting details of his assets. But Afridi told the media that he had submitted details of his assets to the ECP.

Later, PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi told newsmen that his party would not allow running the house if Afridi’s membership remained suspended.

Interestingly, PTI also moved a privilege motion at the National Assembly Secretariat against PML-N lawmakers, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Mian Mannan, Capt (r) Muhammad Safdar and others over the Thursday’s brawl in the Parliament.

The motion, signed by 23 PTI MNAs, stated that the PML-N lawmakers physically moved towards the opposition side and took physical aim at PTI MNAs as well as hurled abuses against them during the NA session. “This attack by the PML-N MNAs led to an outbreak of fistfight instigated by PML-N MNAs,” the motion stated.