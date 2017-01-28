ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has expressed good wishes for the people, leadership and the government of China on the advent of new Lunar year being celebrated in China.

In his message of congratulations, he stated that China and Pakistan are now bonded together through ever-strong friendship. He said the two countries' partnership in the form of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would prove a historic milestone in their bilateral relations. The prime minister also conveyed good wishes on behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan for the people of China.