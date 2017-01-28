QUETTA - The prisoners in Nasirabad jail yesterday went on strike against substandard foods and inadequate facilities being served by the authorities concerned.

According to details, the prisoners launched strike against inferior food and lack of facilities in the prison and alleged the police demanded bribes from their visitors. The prisoners said they would continue their peaceful agitation until their demands were fulfilled. Later, the jail authorities assured them of providing all basic facilities of high quality on which they called off their strike.

FOREIGN GOODS WORTH RS 40M SEIZED: The Custom staff, thwarting a smuggling bids, seized foreign goods worth Rs 40 million from Sorab and Baleli check posts yesterday.

The foreign goods that were seized by Custom staffers in multiple actions included Iranian tyres, diesel, cigarettes and automobile spare parts worth Rs 40 million.

Reportedly, Collector Customs Dr Saeed Khan Jadoon, on a tip off that some smugglers wanted to smuggle foreign goods, formed a special team headed by Deputy Collector Customs (Preventive) Junaid Mehmood. The team raided Sorab check post and recovered 32,000 liters Iranian diesel and other goods costing Rs 20 million.

In another raid at Baleli check post, the Custom staffers seized various foreign goods worth Rs 20 million.

According to Deputy Collector Customs (Preventive) Junaid Mehmood, they had foiled smuggling attempts and seized foreign goods. He added efforts were underway to rid the province of the menace of smuggling.