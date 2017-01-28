LAHORE-Pakistan real estate sector is ready to work in China Pakistan Economic Corridor as it is rapidly progresses towards prosperity of the people of both countries, CEO Athar Marketing Athar Mehmood told The Nation in a telephonic interview. He was accompanied with Ather Marketing Director Ali Athar in interview. According to him we are in business to transform peoples’ wishes in the real estate sector which is no doubt going to be part essential component of the CPEC.

Athar Mehmood said that with every passing day China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is being proved as game charger for the region and Pakistan particular and time has arrived for real estate sector to get benefited from CPEC. Answering the question on the expected impacts of CPEC on real estate sector he said that foreign investment will change the fate of the areas along the CPEC route especially the most neglected area of Balochistan, Gwadar. “We are promoting the housing schemes in Gawadar and which will be significantly contributed to uplift the housing sector and hotel industry of Pakistan. It is not just talk of one province but CPEC is about prosperity of Pakistan,” he said that.

He was of the view that CPEC has attracted influx of projects to Gwadar and witj that influx number of Chinese businessman, investors and bankers are going to be in Pakistan and the real estate sector is going to meet that challenge. He said that public-private partnership is the key to success and in my point of view concrete steps should be taken from government to engage private sector in prosperity of country.

Gwadar city is port city on the southwestern coast of Balochistan (province), Pakistan. It is located between three increasingly important regions (Arabian Sea , Iran , Oman). Gwadar City is located on the shores of the Arabian Sea, approximately 700km to the west of the Pakistan’s largest city Karachi, Gwadar international airport is the largest airport of Pakistan; Gwadar is nearby the Border of Iran and opposite site of Oman; Gwadar is the God gifted city of Pakistan, the population of this city is approximately 85000 but beauty of this city is too much; the oil-rich Middle East, Lot of resources are found in Gwadar Pakistan

