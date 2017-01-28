Real estate business will definitely benefit from China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). All we need is government to engage the private sector to ensure prosperity in the country, Fast Marketing Consultants CEO Asghar Goraya told The Nation.

Asghar said that as marketing firm, Fast Marketing with its projects is meeting the provisions of profitable and quality residential, commercial or retail projects for every Pakistani builder or developer.

“We facilitate our clients with all necessary marketing services and contribute to social development. To ensure that our operations do not get affected by any uncertainty, we systematize them to guarantee the admirable accomplishment of our projects. After the announcement of CPEC we signed three Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with foreign investment companies to build housing schemes and sell them to the incoming influx of foreign investors,” he said.

Fast Marketing is running numerous commercial & residential projects. Their projects include Al Wahab Garden, ICHS Tower Islamabad, Mall of Gulberg, Green Land Housing Scheme, Al Yousaf Garden, Zaamin Centre, Lahore, Iqbal Heights, Bani Gala and numerous others consultancy projects which were completed or are in process of completion.

“When we talk about CPEC and particularly when we are talking about Punjab there are two to three routes going through the province. CPEC is not the name of roads or infrastructure. It is all about foreign investment where businessmen from other countries will come and set up industries with multiple joint ventures,” Asghar said.

“Transportation is directly connected with the housing industry. When people from all over the world are coming to Pakistan, they need housing and we at Fast Marketing gearing up ourselves to serve the businessmen.

“Every sector of our country is going to take a boost from CPEC especially the housing sector with sudden influx of foreign businessmen and investors that are going to initiate several projects in Pakistan along the CPEC route. They need housing for stay and to plan their projects. Our hotel industry has been serving the country in quite impressive way but we need to focus for the huge opportunity in the form of CPEC,” Asghar said.

Asghar says that CPEC is a framework of regional connectivity and it will not only benefit China and Pakistan but will have positive impact on Iran, Afghanistan, India, Central Asian Republic, and the region. “CPEC will improve infrastructure. We at Fast Marketing are going to contribute in the win-win situation that CPEC offers.

“According to China Pakistan Economic Corridor official website CPEC is a journey towards economic regionalization in the globalized world and it is founded on peace, development, and win-win model,” he said.

Answering a question on establishing up a local industry to meet the challenge of serving huge number of foreign investors Asghar said that the local industry was not that much established but with CPEC projects our industries will flourish and with public –private partnership the real estate sector will witness growth.

“Ironically government is not doing much to meet the challenge. Government needs to arrange workshops for our local talent and real estate industry people so that they could attract the foreign investment in a more productive way. With these steps, the real estate sector will become strong ultimately serving the country and bringing prosperity in Pakistan,” he said.

He was of the view that Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad and Gwadar are the hubs where the rent-a-house industry will flourish. We are contributing in establishing housing schemes where local investors as well as foreign investors will buy houses and rent them to the people who will be here for business and economic activity generated by CPEC.

“We are serving since 2004 but this type of economic activity is unprecedented because transportation companies like Bosch an international transportation company is going to invest millions of dollars in Pakistan.

“International investors are ready to do joint ventures with Pakistan. All we need is to build infrastructure to meet the challenge. Before CPEC no one was ready to answer our calls and was not listening to our voices,” Asghar was of the view.

“The difference between Pakistan and other countries include UAE, Saudi Arabia and other Arab states are that in those countries they know how to attract the foreign investors because their governments educate the private sector people with workshops and training sessions. All we need to do is to educate people in the private sector. If we provide skills to the people Pakistan would benefit a lot and prosperity will be ensured for every Pakistani,” Asghar maintained.