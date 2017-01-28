MULTAN- Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sultan Azam Taimoori has said that traders play the role of backbone for a society and offering them security stands at the top of police’s priority.

Talking to a delegation of traders here on Friday, he added that police and traders enjoyed cordial relations and good coordination for maintaining peace in the town. He assured the traders that all-out measures would be adopted to ensure their security. The participants of the meeting also chalked out a strategy for checking crime. On the occasion, the RPO urged on the traders to cooperate with police for maintaining peace and eliminating encroachments so that the masses could get rid of traffic issues. He asked the traders to install CCTV cameras in their markets so that suspicious persons could be monitored.

Earlier, the members of the delegation briefed the RPO about the problems being faced by the traders. The delegation was led by Sheikh Javed Akhtar while Idrees Butt, Zawar Baloch, Kashif Idrees, Muhammad Ilyas, Hafiz Humayun and others were part of the delegation.