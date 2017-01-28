PESHAWAR - Uproar, disorder and use of hot words in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly was witnessed for the second consecutive day on Friday after lawmakers from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chanted full throat slogans against each other’s leaders.

The KP Assembly met with Speaker Asad Qaiser in the chair. The proceedings of the house were going well until it was turned into a fish market when the PML-N Parliamentary leader Aurangzeb Nalotha, while speaking on a point of order, called “Tehreek-e-Insaf” as “Tehrik-e-Nainsaf.”

He alleged that the PTI-led government was not giving development funds to opposition lawmakers and termed it as an injustice with them.

This money belongs to people of the province rather than PTI and all legislators either from the treasury or opposition benches have a unified right over it, he said.

Replying to the questions, provincial government spokesperson and adviser to KP Chief Minister on Information Mushtaq Ghani said that from day one, PML-N was ignoring the PTI lawmakers in centre and Punjab, which was too unfortunate.

Everyone knows how the Punjab and federal governments treat PTI there, why does not Nalotha raises voice against them, he mentioned.

He said that a day earlier, the PML-N lawmakers sabotaged the proceedings of National Assembly, which he said was regrettable. Today, they want to do that in KP, he added.

It prompted the PML-N lawmakers to start chanting slogans “Ro Imran Ro” while the PTI legislators replied in the same tone with “Go Nawaz Go.”

The lawmakers belonging to PML-N and PTI protested by chanting slogans against each other in front of the dais, following which the speaker adjourned the sitting until February 20.

Earlier, the KP Assembly passed a resolution with majority asking the federal government to direct Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to take steps to block porn websites. The Pakistan Peoples Party MPA Fakhri Azam Wazir had moved the resolution.