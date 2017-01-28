VEHARI-Unknown armed people trespassed on the Government Elementary School 49/WB and injured the students studying in the class room during the school time. The students and their parents were frightened after the incident. It was reported that Hamza Muneer and Aurangzeb were present in their classroom when some people entered the classroom and attacked with daggers. As a result, both were injured. On their hue and cry, people of the village rushed to the spot. Seeing the crowd, the attackers succeeded in fleeing from there. Muneer, father of injured Hamza, filed a application with Police Station Sadar for registration of a case.

The parents demanded strict action against the accused persons. Headmaster Abdul Rasheed Chadhar said that he was on special assignment of scrutiny so he did not know about the incident. On contacting, Deputy DEO Elementary Asim Bhatti said that strict action would be taken against the attackers.