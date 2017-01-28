GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Terrorism Court yesterday remanded three alleged terrorists in custody for 14 days. The CTD produced three allegedly terrorists Rizwan, Irmaghan and Wajid in the court. The outlaws were arrested from DC Colony and the CTD had recovered 1,370 gram of explosives, fuses and detonators from their possession. ATC Judge Khalid Bashir remanded the accused to prison for 14 days.