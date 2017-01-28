SIALKOT/MANDI BAHAUDIN-A married woman was raped in Daska city’s congested Habibpura locality on Friday.

According to police, the accused identified as Ghulam Mustafa raped the woman at gunpoint. He barged into her house when she was alone and abused her. The Daska City Police have registered a case, with no arrest.

In Mandi Bahaudin, a 16-year-old youth later identified as Tayyab Elahi was murdered here in Helan, a suburban village of Phalia.

DSP Syed Mahmud Ahmed with police party reached the scene and collected circumstantial evidence after sending the dead body to hospital for autopsy. The Phalia Police have a registered case against seven nominated and three unidentified persons on the complaint of the deceased youth’s brother.