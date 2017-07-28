SAHIWAL - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) sentenced two smugglers to life in prison and fined them for injuring a Ranger man here. According to prosecution, Irshad Shadoo and Ghulam Murtaza Murti had injured a Rangers cop during an attack on May 10, 2016 near Sulemanki. The Basirpur Police arrested the accused and registered a case against them. After trial, ATC Judge Malik Shabir Awan sentenced Irshad to 23 years in prison with Rs300,000 fine while Ghulam Murtaza was sentenced to 20 years with Rs200,000 fine.