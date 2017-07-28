HAFIZABAD - Twenty-five so-called clinics of quacks have been sealed during the crackdown launched by the local administration to save the lives of citizens.

The cases have been sent to the Provincial Healthcare Commission and the administration would not yield to any pressure from any quarter to de-seal the clinics, the assistant commissioner said. He said that a Special Task Force has been constituted and no leniency would be shown to the quacks playing with the lives of patients.

He appreciated District Health Officer Dr Aslam and directed him to continue crackdown on the quacks without any fear or favour and send their cases to the Healthcare Commission Punjab for stern action.

ARREST: The police have arrested a notorious anti-social element who used to sell intoxicant injections to the youth in the locality of Jharianwala.

On the request and protest by the dwellers that the accused Farrukh Aftab was ruining the lives of youth of the locality by providing them poisonous injections. On the DPO’s order, the city police arrested him and registered a case against him accordingly. The dwellers of the locality have thanked the DPO and requested him to arrest his two other brothers who were also running this nefarious business.