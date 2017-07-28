ISLAMABAD - Three Commodores of Pakistan Navy, namely Imran Ahmad, Muhammad Shuaib and Zaka Ur Rehman, have been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral with immediate effect.

According to a spokesperson for Pakistan Navy, Rear Admiral Imran Ahmad was commissioned in Marines Engineering branch of Pakistan Navy in 1985. He is a graduate of National Defence University, Islamabad. His distinguished appointments include Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Maintenance) Naval Headquarters and Managing Director Pakistan Navy Dockyard.

Presently, he is serving as Commandant Pakistan Navy Engineering College, PNS JAUHAR, Karachi. The officer has also led Acquisition Mission of Oliver Hazard Perry (OHP) class ship at USA. In recognition of his meritorious services, he was awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military).

Rear Admiral Muhammad Shuaib was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1988. He is a graduate of National Defence University Islamabad and Naval War College USA.

He has commanded Combined Task Force 151, 9th Auxiliary & Mine Warfare Squadron, 10th Patrol Craft Squadron and Pakistan Navy Ship NASR. His other distinguished appointments include; Directing Staff Armed Forces War College, National Defence University, Islamabad, Director Naval Training at NHQ and Commanding Officer PNS AKRAM.

He is presently performing the duties of Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff (Special Operations Forces & Marines) at NHQ. In recognition of his meritorious services, he was awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military).

Rear Admiral Zaka Ur Rehman was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1988. He is a graduate of National Defence University Islamabad and has done Arms of Submarine Course (ASM) from France.

He has commanded 25th Destroyer Squadron, Pakistan Navy Ship BADR and Pakistan Navy Ship QUWWAT, a missile boat. His other distinguished appointments include Director Naval Intelligence (Ops), Director Electronic Warfare and Assistant Naval Secretary (Ops) at Naval Headquarters. The officer has also served as Naval Attache of Pakistan at Ankara, Turkey. In recognition of his meritorious services, he was awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military).