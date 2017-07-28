ISLAMABAD - Since the Supreme Court’s final verdict in Panama Papers case will be announced on Friday (today) that will decide the fate of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, names of four most probable contenders for premiership have been discussed within the ruling party.

The names include that of National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

A five-member bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa would announce the much-awaited Panama case decision.

Albeit the PML-N government has time and again dispelled the impression to consider any name for potential replacement of Nawaz Sharif yet names of Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi were discussed to immediately fill the gap, sources in the PML-N shared with The Nation.

These four party members were considered, sources said, after the Supreme Court (SC) hearing the petitioners and respondents counsels on the joint investigation team (JIT) report had reserved its judgment.

The two probable contenders Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif and Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal were recently disclosed possessing “Iqama”, which may affect their chances.

Regarding Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, sources said, though he enjoys full confidence of the premier he had never been in the good books of some other powerful ranks.

About Ahsan Iqbal, they said, the chances of his nomination had dimmed after his recent spat with Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and the “Iqama” controversy.

Political pundits assume that the justifications of both the senior “loyalists” of the Sharif family has so far not proven effective rather it has helped rest of the contenders to be considered seriously for plan-B.

The name of Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has gained more importance as compared to that of Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, for enjoying cordial terms with both the treasury and opposition benches.

Sources said that a suggestion was floated for “Plan-B” to also consider the names from small provinces including Minister for Safron Abdul Qadir Baloch to avoid ongoing tussle in the ranks of the ruling PML-N.

The Sharif family also wishes to keep the slot in the family but these contenders remain the most favourite for smooth running of the affairs of the party in case of any bad decision for the prime minister, they said.

The PML-N has to face enormous pressure in case of possible adverse decision, as its senior member Minister for Interior Chaudhary Nisar has also threatened to decide his future plan of action after the SC decision in Panama Papers case.

Political gurus termed the recent meeting of Ayaz Sadiq with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as very significant as the National Assembly speaker had also assured to accept any of decision by party’s bigwigs in case of disqualification.

Ayaz is so far considered the most favourite owing to his political maturity and good relations on both sides of the political divide.

Ayaz, who returned from his private visit to London on July 14th, cut short his trip to meet Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to discuss future political plans of the party.

He also postponed his visit to Belarus from London when the prime minister wished to have a meeting with him, parliamentary sources said.

Another reason to consider Ayaz Sadiq as a replacement for Nawaz Sharif was to give a message to top opponent Imran Khan, as NA speaker had defeated the PTI’s chief in the 2013 general elections from NA-122. The name of Ayaz Sadiq in current political scenario might also be acceptable to Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, the sources said.

In case of finalising Ayaz’s name for this slot, constitutional experts say the NA speaker will have to vacate the speaker’s position immediately.

“If Ayaz Sadiq had to assume premiership, vacant slot of speaker would need to be filled first,” former secretary of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Kanwar Dilshad told The Nation.

Major opposition parties minus the PTI have no objection if the PML-N floats any name for the slot of prime minister.

“Whoever PML-N nominates as their candidate for PM slot, we will bring our own candidate,” said PTI’s Shireen Mazari, while talking to this scribe. The opposition parties will also push the government to call the National Assembly session immediately after the verdict in Panama Papers case.

The regular upcoming NA session will summoned on July 31st as per tentative schedule.