ISLAMABAD: The workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf went into a wild jubilation on Friday following Supreme Court’s announcement of disqualification of the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

After the verdict the ruling party elite rushed to PM house, whereas PTI workers hurried to Banigala.

Khan like other party heads opted to stay at home reportedly due to advice from law enforcement agencies. There might be a law and order situation, a party source said requesting anonymity.

He said there was a chance of clash between PML-N and PTI workers.

However, the residents insist that the para military forces took control of whole area around Supreme Court.

“I had to make some phone calls to enter the Red Zone,” said Ahmed, a resident of Gulshan e Jinnah flats for government officials behind Marriott Hotel said.

Soon after the announcement of verdict the road leading to Banigala started choking, whereas the residents remained unaware of decision due to power blackout.

At around 11:30 am electricity of whole area of Banigala was shut down, a resident of the area Sagheer Bukhari said.

The sources in Islamabad Electric Supply Company insisted that the power supply was cut on directions of high ups so that people could not see the reaction of PTI and other opposition members.

There were many complaints of power outages from different parts of twin cities at the time verdict was scheduled to be announced.

Chief Iesco told this scribe that the allegation was false and the supply was as per routine to most areas except Banigala where the supply was discontinued due to some technical fault.

“I am watching the supply on my screen and it is normal,” he said.

It is worth mentioning that as per tweet of Minister Khawaja Asif, he is in USA.

Who is responsible for the affairs of state or who is running the state was the question asked by many officials who did not wanted to be quoted.

There was a total chaos on the roads of banigala as there was no police or other law enforcement agencies personnel present to manage the traffic. As a result merely a dozen of vehicles blocked the whole road from Imran Khan Chowk to his residence. All the visitors including party leaders had to walk to Imran’s residence gate (barrier) where dozens of youth were dancing and chanting slogans.

On a query some Banigala police officials present there said they had asked for more police force, which would soon be sent.