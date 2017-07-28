MULTAN - The black coats refused to call off their strike and continued their boycott of courts proceedings on Thursday as a protest against notices issued to two lawyers including president of High Court Bar Association Multan.

Although the Lahore High Court Chief Justice has restored the Multan Bench, no lawyer appeared before the court. The High Court Bar and District Bar Associations held separate meetings and demanded immediate withdrawal of notices issued to Sher Zaman Qureshi and Qaisar Abbas. They declared that Sher Zaman Qureshi and Qaisar Abbas would not appear before any court in pursuance of the notices while the lawyers would file a reference against a high judicial personality in the Supreme Judicial Council.

The Lahore High Court has issued contempt of court notices to Sher Zaman Qureshi and Qaisar Abbas following an incident on Monday last during which some lawyers allegedly misbehaved with a senior judge and uprooted his nameplate from outside his court. The court also issued notices for the cancellation of their licenses. The LHC Chief Justice has constituted a larger bench to hear the case and the lawyers are advised to appear before the bench in personal capacity.

Meanwhile, speakers at a lawyers convention of bar associations of South Punjab declared the closure of Multan bench unlawful and said that the act deprived over 50 million residents of South Punjab of their basic right of access to justice. They warned that the lawyers of South Punjab would block any likewise attempt in future. They declared that the lawyers would continue their movement until they are assured respect at both lower and higher courts. They warned that the lawyers of South Punjab would not allow the appointment of any member of the larger bench at Multan in future. They warned that the lawyers would not hesitate from locking up even higher courts if any action is taken against any lawyer. The reiterated their demands regarding establishment of Saraiki Province and a separate independent high court in Multan.

Lawyer leaders from Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions addressed the convention.