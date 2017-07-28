LAHORE - Confusion about strength of the Supreme Court bench on the Panama leaks came to an end as the judicial authorities themselves made it clear that the five-member bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa would announce the judgment on Friday (today).

Interestingly, the lawyers of the parties were not sure about the strength of the judges of the SC bench. Some were saying the three-member bench which supervised the JIT would announce the verdict. Others were of the view that the decision would be read with the earlier decision of the five-member bench while several claimed the decision would be separated from the previous one. Even senior lawyer Advocate Salman Akram Raja who was among the legal team of Sharif family said the decision of the three-member bench would be separate.

Talking to The Nation, Advocate Salman Akram Raja said the five-member bench had announced its verdict while decision of the three-member bench would be considered as “different” from the previous one. “Decision of the three-member bench will not be read together with the five-member bench,” said Raja. Jamaat-e-Islami lawyer Tausif said he could not say anything except that if majority of the three-member bench decided the case, Nawaz Sharif would be disqualified. “I can’t say anything because the matter has been reserved,” said the JI counsel. PTI counsel Naeem Bhukhari did not speak his mind despite the repeated efforts by The Nation. Other lawyers who argued the case like Advocate Khawaja Haris also hesitated to share his viewpoint when asked about the bench and its possible decision. However, now it is clear to everyone that it is the same bench. The lawyers across the country are expecting a big and historic decision. On Thursday, various bar associations appealed to the Supreme Court to decide the case as early as possible.