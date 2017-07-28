KASUR - Dacoits took away cash and valuables in different incidents here the other day. They also shot at and injured two citizens on resistance.

According to police, Altaf Hussain was on the way back home on a motorbike after closing his shop. He was intercepted by two dacoits who attempted to snatch cash from him but he offered resistance. Upon which, dacoits shot at and injured him and fled. He was shifted to hospital. In another incident, a labourer identified as Ramazan was deprived of Rs15,000 and an LCD near Saharan by two dacoits. Imran Ali of Bahamni Wala was robbed of 400,000 and a cellphone near Ganda Singhwala Road. In Phoolnagar, bandits snatched Rs50,000 from the salesman of a cigarette company. In Kot Radha Kishan, a motorcyclist identified as Shahid was intercepted by dacoits by he did not stop and accelerated the speed. The dacoits opened fire on him. As a result, he was injured critically. In Makkah Colony, thieves stole Rs30,000 from a house owned by Ali Sajid. Police have registered cases and launched investigation.