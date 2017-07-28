Minister of State of Information Marriyum Aurengzeb has stated that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is disappointed on the verdict of Supreme Court on Panama Leaks case.

While talking to media outside the apex court she said apparently PML-N lost one verdict but has won two. "Nawaz Sharif is and will remain Prime Minister of people of Pakistan," she said.

"Nawaz Sharif will be Prime Minister for fourth time," she claimed.

The minister further stated that ruling party will read the detailed verdict of Supreme Court. "People of Pakistan know the history that Nawaz Sharif has always been conspired against," she said.