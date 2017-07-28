ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Asif Kirmani was elected senator unopposed on a general seat from the Punjab on Thursday.

The development comes after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) decided not to field any candidate against Dr Kirmani.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would issue notification in this regard soon.

The senate seat fell vacant after the PPP Senator, Babar Awan, resigned from the Upper House and joined the PTI.

The ECP received nomination papers of Dr Kirmani and fixed August 8th as polling day for the said seat.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has rewarded his special assistant Asif Kirmani over his services he had rendered for the party.

Dr Kirmani would remain senator until March 2018 when half of the senators would retire.