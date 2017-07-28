RAWALPINDI - Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Thursday that he would appear before the court on August 3 with substantial evidence to prove PML-N ex-MNA Muhammad Hanif Abbasi a drug dealer.

He expressed these views while talking to media men after receiving legal notice at sent to him by Hanif Abbasi for calling him a drug dealer in TV talk shows. Sheikh Rashid said he stood by his statement that Hanif Abbasi was involved in drug smuggling and would defend his statement even in the court. “I have solid proofs against Hanif Abbasi. That will be enough to prove him a drug dealer,” he said. He said he would continue calling Hanif Abbasi a drug dealer.

Earlier, Hanif Abbasi, who is also Chairman Punjab Sports Committee, had sent a defamation notice worth Rs 10 billion to Sheikh Rashid Ahmed for accusing him of smuggling drugs.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Gulzar Ahmed Khalid has issued a notice to Sheikh Rashid and summoned him on August 3 to submit his reply.