BAHAWALPUR (Staff Reporter): Police claimed to have busted a five members dacoit gang and recovered jewellery, cellphones, laptops and other valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from them. According to police, a team led by Baghdad Police SHO Farhan Hussain busted five members of “Kashi Gang” involved in various robbery and dacoity incidents. The accused were identified as Ejaz, Tayyab, Afzal, Zeeshan and Ali Hassan. Police recovered 4 tola gold jewellery, cellphones, a laptop and other valuables.

Talking to media, SHO Farhan Hussain said that the criminals were also responsible for a dacoity at a house owned by Muhammad Qamar of Asif Town. Police registered cases against them and launched investigation, he added.

Food point, medical room sealed

WAZIRABAD (Staff Reporter): The TMA sealed a food point and medical room of a drug centre during raids conducted in different areas here the other day.

According to official sources, AC Noorul Ain Qureshi along with the DDO (health) and drug inspector raided three food points including Fry Picks, Golden Bites and Al-Hafeez Baryani. Fry Picks was sealed for not ensuring hygienic measures. Similarly, the management of the Golden Bites and Al-Hafeez Baryani was directed to ensure cleanliness prior to any action. The AC also inspected Kamboh Drug Treatment Centre on Circular Road being run as a private hospital. She sealed medical room of the centre and got a case registered against unlicensed Dr Ali Murtaza. The centre management was asked to stop running the centre as a hospital.