KASUR - At least five persons including two women were killed in different incidents here the other day.

According to police, Ijaz Ahmed, 30, of Harikenol committed suicide by taking poisonous pills for lacking resources to support his family. Khudian Khas Police said that the deceased committed suicide after argument with his family. In another incident, a woman identified as Munawara Bibi, of Pattoki died of snake bite while working in the field near Mega Road. Meanwhile, Arshad Ali, 22, of Phoolnagar was working in the fields when his condition deteriorated. He was rushed to hospital but he could not survive. A motorcyclist identified as Ali Akbar of Okara was killed after the bike slipped on the road due to speeding. Khuddian Khas Police handed over his body to the heirs. Mumtaz Bibi of Chak 8 Pattoki was on the way on a motorbike with her husband. She was killed after falling off the bike at a speed-breaker near a canal in Mir Kot Chunian.