TOBA TEK SINGH: Two sellers of fake gold coins were arrested by Gojra Saddar police with recovery of Rs1.2 million they looted from the people.

Gojra Saddar police SHO Syed Tahir Hussain told a press conference on Thursday that for the last few years the gang members were calling the people on telephone and they introduced themselves as poor farmers of different villages. They cheated them on telephone that they had discovered some antique gold coins during the digging of their old house building and they had to sell the coins.

The SHO also said that they offered them to buy antique gold coins and when the buyers reached at the place in Chak 245 GB Talwandi or Chak 95 JB near Gojra. Then, he added, the gang members took them to outside the villages in a graveyard where they handed them fake gold coins and received cash.

If the buyers resisted they snatched cash on gunpoint from them, he said. The SHO said that during last few years, dozens of traders of different cities of the country had been looted in similar frauds by the same gang members in Gojra area. Several cases had already been registered against the accused persons in Gojra city, Sadar and Pirmahal police stations, he detailed.