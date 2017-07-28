Senator Sherry Rehman has tweeted that PM Yousaf Raza Gillani was disqualified by three member’s bench of Supreme Court while five judges will sit for another PM.

PM Y R Gilani was disqualified by a 3 member bench of the Supreme Court. Today 5 sit in judgement on much more on another PM #PanamaVerdict — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) July 28, 2017





On 26 April 2012, Prime Minister Gillani was convicted on the charges of Contempt of Court, becoming Pakistan's first Prime Minister to be convicted while holding office. He was sentenced to be held in custody till the rising of court, a symbolic sentence lasting 30 seconds.

This case was headed by three member’s bench of Supreme Court.