BAHAWALPUR - The Punjab government directed to mobilise the mobile health units in the remote areas of Southern Punjab, said a a government official.

Sharing the details about the Mobile Health Unit’s performance, its in-charge said that in the current month 12,460 patients from rural areas were provided with medical facilities. It conducted blood tests of more than 2000 people, urine test of 1200 people, X-Rays of 200 people, ECG of 110 people, ultrasound of 600 while 558 antenatal cases including other 50 other emergency cases were attended.

He said that in Basti Khawaja Bakhsh Hasilpur, the Mobile Health Unit during morning shift provided medical facilities with medicines for 80 men, 64 children and 112 women. He added that during the checking Hepatitis B, C, Sugar, Blood test, X-Ray, ECG and other disease diagnosis tests were done, similarly in the evening shift 78 men, 81 women and 42 children were provided with medical facilities.

Dr Ali Mohsin said that during the current month’s first 7 days, medical camps were set up at Ahmadpur East’s rural areas including Musafir Khana, Wahi Jogiyan, Basti Artal, Basti Bhattian, Chak Loharan, Sehjaabad, Basti Ramzan Joyia and in Tehsil Yazman’s rural areas.

The Incharge of Mobile Health Unit said that in Mobile Health Unit’s medical camps, Dr Imran Ahmad, Dr Anum Ghaffar, Dr Komal Shahzadi, Dr Faheema Nadeem, Dr Tahir Fareed and other staff observed their duties.