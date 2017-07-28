KASUR: The illegal parking stands on main city thoroughfares have plunged the city into a worst traffic nightmare besides causing numerous problems for motorists and pedestrians alike.

According to residents of different localities, the illegal parking stands on Steel Bagh Morr, Railway Road, Lalyani Adda, Chandni Chowk, National Bank Chowk, Shehbaz Khan Road, Food Street, Peeranwala Kot, Chowk Shaheedanwala, Kot Murad Khan and Masjid Noor Chowk have turned few minutes distances into hours long journeys.

Locals are faced with a great ordeal as they find it difficult to reach their destinations in time. Similarly, ambulances cannot carry patients to hospitals in time, thanks to the queue up vehicles parked on main roads. People said that the illegal parking stands are adding to the public problems and have become a public nuisance. They demanded action against the illegal parking stands to facilitate the masses.